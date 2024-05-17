Championship clubs are battling to sign an Arsenal youngster

This summer holds significant importance for many Arsenal players, extending beyond just their first-team stars.

The Gunners have displayed impressive form this season, reminiscent of the previous one, and it’s evident that they are on the brink of winning a major trophy.

Mikel Arteta’s side understands that achieving this requires the right team, and thus they have plans to bolster their squad with new additions.

Concurrently, they are also poised to part ways with some of their current players, including several youngsters.

Among them, Nathan Butler-Oyedeji has garnered interest from Championship clubs, with Swansea City and Bristol City reportedly tracking him, as per Football Insider.

At 21 years old, Butler-Oyedeji is regarded as one of Arsenal’s finest prospects and has showcased his talent consistently for the Gunners’ youth teams.

Given the limited opportunities for first-team action at Arsenal in the near future, the striker may opt to explore offers from these clubs for a chance to continue his development elsewhere.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We do not have enough space to groom youngsters, especially in attack and at 21, Nathan Butler-Oyedeji must start to play often, so it is probably smart for him to leave.

