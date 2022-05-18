Championship duo ready to battle for Arsenal youngster’s signature

Ryan Alebiosu is being targeted by both Blackburn and Bristol Rovers this summer, with Arsenal claimed to be ready to listen to offers for their academy product.

The full-back has spent the latter part of this season on loan with Crewe Alexander in League One where he has picked up six appearances, and is now being targeted for a move to the Championship.

The 20 year-old looks set to leave the club without making a senior appearance, but had been a bright spark for our Premier League 2 side earlier in the campaign, notching up a goal and five assists from his 10 outings for our development side.

Alebiosu is comfortable playing on both sides of the defence but prefers to operate at right wing-back, a role which he could well be earmarked for by both Championship sides who are currently lining up with a back five at present.

We have a number of young players who look like they will be breaking into the first-team in the near future, but Alebiosu doesn’t appear as close as a number of others, and it could well be a good time to cash-in on the youngster, although it wouldn’t hurt to include a buyback clause should he take first-team football in his stride for his new club.

I personally believe we should push to include a buyback option in every academy product which leaves if they are showing mass potential, as you can’t always gauge just how far they will be able to go once they are exposed to senior football.

Patrick

