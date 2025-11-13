Championship manager compared to Mikel Arteta

Troy Deeney has drawn comparisons between Birmingham City manager Chris Davies and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, praising Davies for the impressive work he has been doing at the Championship club. Since 2019, Arsenal have experienced a steady improvement under Arteta’s leadership, and much of that progress has been attributed to the Spanish manager’s tactical acumen, discipline, and vision.

Arteta has been entrusted by the club to develop a team capable of competing consistently at the highest level, and he has largely delivered on that promise. While the Gunners may not have secured as many trophies as fans would have hoped, the team’s consistency and competitiveness have significantly improved since his appointment. His approach has made him a role model for aspiring managers, and Deeney sees similar qualities in Davies at Birmingham City.

Davies’ Impact at Birmingham City

Davies has been in charge of Birmingham since last year and played a key role in guiding them back to the Championship last season. His leadership and philosophy have impressed observers, with Deeney noting that the manager’s methods mirror those of Arteta in several respects. Via the podcast Keep Right On, Deeney highlighted the parallels, stating, “I see a lot of Arteta in him, a lot of Arteta in what he does. He’s just relentless, just the way you train is the way you play. Keep going. This is the philosophy. And we’re going to respect the opposition, but we are going to be that much better than you that you’re going to have to deal with it, we’re going to keep doing it our way and we’re going to find ways to win. That’s how I see it.”

The comparison reflects Davies’ commitment to instilling a coherent playing style and ensuring that his players consistently follow the principles he sets out. Just as Arteta has established a clear identity at Arsenal, Davies is shaping a team capable of competing effectively and consistently in the Championship.

Setting Standards for Players

Deeney also emphasised that, for managers like Davies, the team and players must rise to meet the standards set for them. “So for me, I think he’s the one now and the team and the players have got to step up to the standard,” he added. This approach demonstrates how managerial leadership extends beyond tactics to include discipline, work ethic, and belief in a clearly defined philosophy.

Davies’ work at Birmingham, in many ways, exemplifies the qualities that have made Arteta successful at Arsenal, and his methods appear to be producing tangible results. By maintaining high standards and fostering a culture of consistency, both managers show how effective leadership can transform a team’s performance and identity.

