Championship outfit makes Arsenal target available for transfer

Brentford manager, Thomas Frank has admitted that Arsenal target Said Benrahma can leave the Bees this summer.

The Algerian was one of the best players in the Championship last season and his fine form was responsible for them coming very close to getting a promotion to the Premier League before losing in the final of the Championship Playoffs to Fulham.

The club knows that their best players will have interested top Premier League sides and they have decided not to stand in their way.

Benrahma has emerged as a target for Arsenal for some time now and as they will now have to spend the season in the Championship again, he might look for a bigger challenge (The Express).

Arsenal has landed Willian as one of their new signings, but the news that Benrahma is now available for transfer might be too tempting for them to resist.

‘I can stop all that talking and say: we know there a lot of rumours about our players because we had a top season,’ Frank said via Mail Online.

‘It’s no secret that Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma are players that other clubs are interested in and if the price is right then we’re open for potentially selling them. The rest are not for sale.’

His price tag might be a problem though, with the Mail report claiming that the Bees want £25m for him and Ollie Watkins.