Championship side confident of beating Arsenal to signing on one condition

Nottingham Forest are claimed to be confident of a deal to sign Djed Spence on a permanent deal if they can seal promotion to the Premier League, leaving both Tottenham and Arsenal behind.

The defender has been an impressive performer in the Championship this term, but caught plenty of attention in helping his side to victories in cup competition against Premier League sides Leicester and Arsenal, eventually seeing his side become unstuck against Liverpool.

Middlesbrough are expected to cash-in on his signature this summer with the player expected to make the step-up to a higher division, and while both Arsenal and Tottenham are believed to be keen, it is his current on-loan side Forest who are claimed to be confident in striking a deal.

Football League World claims that a deal for between £15-17 Million is on the cards, with the Garibaldi confident they can fend off the interest of the big guns if they can seal promotion to join them in the top division.

Bournemouth’s win last night means that they have sealed automatic promotion to the PL, meaning that they will have to survive the arduous task of having to overcome the playoffs to reach the top tier of English football however, which will be no mean feat.

The fact that he has played a key role at the City Ground could well give them a great chance in securing his future, but he definitely deserves to be playing in the PL next season at the very least.

I would love to see him come in and rival Tomiyasu for the first-team role, but he should probably be focused on regular playing time after such an impressive season. With a potential season in the Champions League next term there should be plenty of minutes to go around however, and if he can settle into the system under Mikel Arteta quickly, there is no reason why he shouldn’t be able to prove his worth to the team.

Do you think Spence is ready for a move to Arsenal?

Patrick

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Video – Mikel Arteta Talks about Arsenal’s massive win over West Ham, injuries and the team’s “character”