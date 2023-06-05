Championship side sets their asking price for Arsenal target

Leicester City is reportedly willing to let go of James Maddison following their relegation from the Premier League, and they have now set an asking price for the midfielder’s transfer.

Maddison has become one of the most highly sought-after players in the Premier League, and Arsenal has long been interested in securing his services. With Leicester’s relegation, the timing may be right for Arsenal to make a move for the Englishman.

According to a report from The Daily Mail, Leicester has established an asking price for Maddison in anticipation of his departure. They are said to be demanding a minimum of £40 million for the player, providing Arsenal with an indication of what it would take to secure his signature.

This asking price gives Arsenal a clue on how to approach negotiations and potentially seal the deal for Maddison. However, it remains to be seen whether Arsenal will meet Leicester’s valuation and successfully complete the transfer for the talented midfielder.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Maddison is one of the finest players in the league in the last few seasons and he simply cannot play in the Championship.

We have several creative midfielders in our team now, but we can add him to the group for squad depth and he might even bench our current options if he performs better than them.

But Mikel Arteta might want to strengthen other parts of his squad first before adding a new creative midfielder to the group.

Now the season is over, it’s time for the summer Arsenal quiz from our friends at Dublin Arsenal – It’s always a laugh and helps while away the time while we wait for Arsenal’s first signings to come in!

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…