Championship side sets their asking price for Arsenal target

Leicester City is reportedly willing to let go of James Maddison following their relegation from the Premier League, and they have now set an asking price for the midfielder’s transfer.
Maddison has become one of the most highly sought-after players in the Premier League, and Arsenal has long been interested in securing his services. With Leicester’s relegation, the timing may be right for Arsenal to make a move for the Englishman.
According to a report from The Daily Mail, Leicester has established an asking price for Maddison in anticipation of his departure. They are said to be demanding a minimum of £40 million for the player, providing Arsenal with an indication of what it would take to secure his signature.
This asking price gives Arsenal a clue on how to approach negotiations and potentially seal the deal for Maddison. However, it remains to be seen whether Arsenal will meet Leicester’s valuation and successfully complete the transfer for the talented midfielder.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Maddison is one of the finest players in the league in the last few seasons and he simply cannot play in the Championship.
We have several creative midfielders in our team now, but we can add him to the group for squad depth and he might even bench our current options if he performs better than them.
But Mikel Arteta might want to strengthen other parts of his squad first before adding a new creative midfielder to the group.
We don’t need him, Trossard, Gabriel Jesus, Smith-rowe can all play that role,
If we do sell Smith-rowe and want a replacement, I would prefer Iheanacho, he’s also technical and by far stronger and versatile.
James wardprowse would even be a better option to Maddison.
40 m for Maddison, puts the 35 for Fabio in a new and interesting perspective.. we should jump on him asap!!
Not going to happen mate ,Arteta made his bed with Viera
I agree. A no-brainer. An immediate profit of over 30M if the deal in done for 40M.
We always reject them tour peril once they aren’t 90/100m pounds. Iheanocho and Madison? Viera and Madison? Madison is a quality player certainly good for Arsenal that wants to pursue Champions League glory. We rely too much on the Martinelis and the Odegaards at the expense of strength in depth. Man City should be a model to every team aspiring for consistency. Guardiola went for Akanji for bargain when almost all clubs saw nothing valuable in him and he became the corner stone of City’s defense despite the presence of the Dias, Larpots, Stones, Akes etc. He’s just gone for Kovasic as he doubts the stay of Guondoga. This is how to build a virile team, but not by relying on one player to become so comfortable without competition and tactical variations. We need Madison for a change of tactics and few others in other positions. Other clubs are there fortifying too and if we are contented on what we have celebrating our second place without caution, other clubs aren’t resting on their oars.
Except to believe that 17 million pounds asking price for Xhaka is a decoy, 40 million for Madison is outrageous in comparison. Nevertheless, we need the experience of Madison as we build our team depth to grapple with challenges of PL, Champions League and other European competitions in the fast approaching 2023/24 Season. This is not why we mustn’t contend with his age and long-term value before accepting his price.
Great player ,Newcastle bound I’ve read though .
Let arsenal spend that money to another per now Madison is nosense to the club has already grown old