Change of director could spoil Arsenal’s chance of signing Serie A youngster

Arsenal has been linked with a move for another Bologna player in successive transfer windows.

The Gunners signed Takehiro Tomiyasu from the Serie A club in the summer and he has been one of their best acquisitions.

The Japanese star may have opened the door for the Gunners to target another player at the club.

Several reports claim they want to sign Scottish full-back Aaron Hickey and that could happen in the summer as Nuno Tavares continues to struggle for form at the club.

However, the transfer could suffer a major setback with a new report on Sport Witness claiming Bologna’s sporting director, Riccardo Bigon could be axed by the club this summer.

If he leaves, his replacement will reconsider all the business in progress, which could mean Arsenal has to restart their efforts to sign him or even lose out entirely.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Considering how bad Tavares has been in this campaign, it would be smart if we signed Hickey.

However, a move for him will only happen if we can find an agreement with Bologna.

If we have been discussing a potential transfer with Bigon, it would be smoother to land him if they do not replace the director.

