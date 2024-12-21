‘Changed his game’ Merson reveals the secret to Jesus form after Arsenal brace

Paul Merson has praised Gabriel Jesus for transforming his style of play, which has resulted in a remarkable upturn in the Brazilian’s goal-scoring form for Arsenal. After enduring a frustrating goal drought earlier this season, Jesus has rediscovered his scoring touch in stunning fashion, netting five goals in his last two games, including a memorable hat trick.

For much of his career, Jesus has not been regarded as a prolific goal-scorer. Instead, he has been admired for his versatility, creativity, and work rate. These qualities often made him more of a supporting striker than a primary goal-scorer, leading to calls for Arsenal to consider signing a more clinical centre-forward. However, the 27-year-old seems to have taken this criticism to heart and has now demonstrated that he can be the reliable goal-scorer the Gunners need with another two goals this evening against Crystal Palace.

Merson, speaking during the BBC’s broadcast of Arsenal’s latest game, noted a noticeable shift in Jesus’ approach on the pitch. The former Arsenal midfielder said:

“Gabriel Jesus has changed his game. He is getting in the box more. He was in the box so much today, and he has realised that assists aren’t enough to get him in this Arsenal team.”

This observation underscores the adjustment Jesus has made to his game. Previously, the Brazilian was known for dropping deep to link up play or drifting wide to create chances for teammates. While these traits were valuable, they often left Arsenal without a consistent presence in the penalty area. Now, Jesus appears to be prioritising his positioning inside the box, where he can capitalise on chances and increase his goal tally.

For Mikel Arteta, this transformation could be a game-changer. Arsenal has an array of creative players who can supply opportunities for their strikers, and having Jesus consistently in goal-scoring positions makes the team more dangerous. His recent run of goals has boosted Arsenal’s attack and provided a timely reminder of his quality.

If Jesus can maintain this form and continue finding the back of the net regularly, Arsenal’s ambitions for the season could receive a significant boost. The onus is now on him to sustain this newfound scoring streak and help the Gunners achieve their goals.

