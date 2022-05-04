Charles Watts believes Eddie Nketiah will leave Arsenal this summer

There has been much discussion on JustArsenal recently about whether Mikel Arteta should do his utmost to persuade Eddie Nketiah to sign a contract extension and stay at the Gunners next season, especially since his two goal display against Chelsea.

But the fact is that the boyish-looking 22 year-old has only made 4 League starts this season, which matches his total from last season, and he is desperate to join a club where he would be a regular starter.

It’s possible he could become a regular next season, but he will be very aware that Mikel Arteta is aiming to get a top striker in the summer, and now the Arsenal expert charlie Watts, has said in his Podcast: “I don’t think they will [convince him to change his mind about going] because he’s rejected plenty of contracts in the last sort of six months to a year, that Arsenal put in front of him.

“So I think him and his agent’s mind seems to be pretty set on leaving, which does feel like a bit of a shame potentially given the way he’s playing at the moment. But he’s put himself in the shop window.”

Eddie definitely looked good against Chelsea, and he had six attempts against West Ham, but without scoring, which is Nketiah’s usual form, so I don’t think that Artetta will go all out to persuade him to stay, although he would likely be a very able backup to any new striker that comes in.

So I think we will not be seeing Eddie next season….

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Video – Mikel Arteta Talks about Arsenal’s massive win over West Ham, injuries and the team’s “character”