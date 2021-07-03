Charles Watts confirms ‘loan with obligation’ deal for French youngster

Charles Watts has confirmed that Matteo Guendouzi has agreed to join Marseille this summer, with the French outfit set to pay Arsenal around £10 Million for his services in total as part of a loan with an obligation to buy deal.
The midfielder has been frozen out by manager Mikel Arteta since his disgraceful behaviour was highlighted during a Premier League match with Brighton shortly after the restart after the Coronavirus pandemic.
Guendouzi was eventually sent out on loan to Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin, where he enjoyed regular playing time as he impressed over in Germany, but he is now set to leave Arsenal on loan with an obligation to buy, where he is also expected to be joined by fellow Frenchman and team-mate William Saliba.
Arsenal have agreed a deal with Marseille for Matteo Guendouzi, as reported by @MohamedTERParis. Loan with obligation to buy next summer. Arsenal will receive around £10m for the midfielder. Deal could be completed in the next few days. pic.twitter.com/y1GQRpS2Ic
— Charles Watts (@charles_watts) July 3, 2021
It certainly is a shame that the youngster couldn’t have matured to save his Arsenal career, as under the right tutelage he could likely have become a star, although I am a little shocked at the minimal £10 Million fee which is being claimed. In March we were supposedly in want of £25 Million, as stated by the Football Insider, while more recently it was claimed in TribalFootball that we had turned down a £10 Million offer in want of £17 Million, but we now appear to have accepted a future deal worth just £10 Million in total, supposedly including a loan fee…
Patrick
A failure by Arsenal to realise the potential of this guy. Nothing is surprising me at the moment with this club. NOTHING! A better player and a better prospect than £10 mil. Very badly handled, just like the potential Saliba mismanagement and the Willock.
Arsenal always seem their players for relatively low sums and seem to be always paying over the odds for players we sign. This reeks of poor management of resources. This is why we desperately need an owner who can drive accountability. Kroenke is clueless in this regard. Guendouzi was valued at 50M not so long ago. A spat with Arteta and now he is worth only 10M. Pathetic! Saliba will likely suffer the same fate and may thrive elsewhere. The real question is why the club allow an inept manager to be so casual with our available resources. Beggars belief really.
Its pathetic really.
Captain of french u21. A real talent. Dortmund would be selling him for 45mil.
I believe he should stay and Arteta should make him better. And if sold…. at least get 20mil for him… our selling strategy is beyond my understanding
Agreed, wether you like him or not, badly managed by Arsenal and value lost in spades because of.
Off topic… but we should target Dolberg.
He is such a cool elegant striker. Has a bergkampesce vibe to him
Nivo and regie, it’s a 10 mil loan with an option to buy not a total sale. There will still be negotiation if they are interested in keeping him otherwise he returns to the Emirates. Maybe he would have learned. Stubbornness doesn’t look good for young footballers; his brother, his youth coach, the coach of his last German team MA all of them. Good riddance.
Wrong way round, its a loan with an obligation to buy after a year. Thats what i understand anyway. I stand corrected if wrong, the whole deal worth about 13 mil.