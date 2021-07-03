Charles Watts confirms ‘loan with obligation’ deal for French youngster

Charles Watts has confirmed that Matteo Guendouzi has agreed to join Marseille this summer, with the French outfit set to pay Arsenal around £10 Million for his services in total as part of a loan with an obligation to buy deal.

The midfielder has been frozen out by manager Mikel Arteta since his disgraceful behaviour was highlighted during a Premier League match with Brighton shortly after the restart after the Coronavirus pandemic.

Guendouzi was eventually sent out on loan to Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin, where he enjoyed regular playing time as he impressed over in Germany, but he is now set to leave Arsenal on loan with an obligation to buy, where he is also expected to be joined by fellow Frenchman and team-mate William Saliba.

Arsenal have agreed a deal with Marseille for Matteo Guendouzi, as reported by @MohamedTERParis. Loan with obligation to buy next summer. Arsenal will receive around £10m for the midfielder. Deal could be completed in the next few days. pic.twitter.com/y1GQRpS2Ic — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) July 3, 2021

It certainly is a shame that the youngster couldn’t have matured to save his Arsenal career, as under the right tutelage he could likely have become a star, although I am a little shocked at the minimal £10 Million fee which is being claimed. In March we were supposedly in want of £25 Million, as stated by the Football Insider, while more recently it was claimed in TribalFootball that we had turned down a £10 Million offer in want of £17 Million, but we now appear to have accepted a future deal worth just £10 Million in total, supposedly including a loan fee…

Patrick