Charles Watts delivers an update on the future of injury-prone Arsenal star

Charles Watts has delivered an update on the future of Thomas Partey as he enters the final year of his contract at Arsenal.

The Ghanaian has been one of the finest additions to the Gunners’ squad since Mikel Arteta became the club’s manager. However, his fitness struggles have made him less reliable as a long-term cornerstone of the team.

When fit, a midfield trio of Partey, Declan Rice, and Martin Odegaard appears to be the best option for the club. However, Partey’s frequent absences have limited his contributions, prompting Arsenal to consider cutting their losses.

With just one season left on his current deal, Partey is keen to remain at the Emirates for as long as possible.

But Charles Watts says on the Daily Briefing:

“Thomas Partey’s preference is to stay at Arsenal this summer, despite transfer speculation linking him with a move away.

“The Ghana international has just one year left on his contract in north London and has just come off an injury-hit campaign which saw him feature just 15 times in all competitions.

“Unlike several other key players in the Arsenal squad, there have been no talks about a contract extension with the 30-year-old over the past 12 months and there is a belief that the club will look to move him on this summer.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Keeping Partey makes little sense because he is hardly fit enough to play and we need players who will consistently play for a long time.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…