Charles Watts insists Arsenal star was below his best at Euro 2024

Bukayo Saka was a key player for England as they reached the final of Euro 2024 in Germany.

The Three Lions were not the best team in the tournament, but they still reached the final.

They almost won the cup before losing 2-1 to Spain in the ultimate stage, and the players have returned home.

It was a remarkable journey, and Saka was a key part of the team’s success, alongside Declan Rice and others.

The Arsenal contingent gave a good account of themselves, but they could have done better, and Charles Watts believes it was not a good showing from Saka.

The attacker was a regular for England and even played as a left-back in the final minutes of some games for the Three Lions.

However, overall, his performance could have been better, and he seemed to be carrying on from his poor form at the end of the 2023/2024 season.

Watts wrote on Caught Offside:

“I was so happy Saka had that really special moment against Switzerland, but I’m sure he will admit himself he was not at his best in Germany. I thought Declan Rice was one of England’s better players. But even he looked absolutely shattered and was unusually sloppy at times.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It was a tough competition for all the England players and Saka was not the only one that struggled from the Three Lions team.

The attacker can be proud of how he performed during the competition, and hopefully, he will rest well and start next season better for us.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…