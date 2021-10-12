Charles Watts makes an “essential” claim over the future of Balogun

Arsenal journalist, Charles Watts has joined calls for Folarin Balogun to be sent out on loan by the club and he says it is “essential” for his development.

Balogun has been promoted to the Arsenal first team, but he is still mostly involved with the club’s Under-23s for now.

He failed to take his chance in the senior team at the start of the season and has now fallen down the pecking order.

The striker needs game time to further his development and may have outgrown Under-23 football.

Watts believe the 20-year-old’s development should be a priority for Arsenal and they should jump at the chance to send him out on loan to the Championship when the transfer window reopens.

The Goal.com Arsenal correspondent is confident that Balogun will shine in England’s second-tier because he is a good player.

He said as quoted by This is Futbol: “For me, Balogun should be an absolute essential thing for Arsenal, as soon as the market opens in January, they need to get Balogun out on loan to see what he can do in the Championship.

“And I’m sure he will do very, very well because I think he’s a fantastic young striker and he just needs to play now at senior level.”

Eddie Nketiah struggled when he was sent out on loan to Leeds United in the 2019/2020 season and Arsenal will hope it’s a more positive case if Balogun is loaned out.