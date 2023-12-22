Charles Watts makes it clear which striker he wants Arsenal to target

Yes, Arsenal wants Ivan Toney to bolster their attack in the winter transfer window, but why not go all out for Victor Osimhen, another lethal striker whom they also admire? We previously reported that Edu was already in talks about signing Victor Osimhen. We expected Arsenal to be among the clubs going all out to sign the in-demand Napoli striker based on that revelation.

So it should not surprise you that I’m wondering why Arsenal isn’t going all out for Osimhen. Yes, both strikers are excellent finishers and are technically gifted. But Toney hasn’t played in the last few months and may be rusty when his ban from football ends in January. His (Toney’s) signing may be risky, unlike Osimhen, who has been playing over the last few months, so he may be match-fit, not rusty. Aside from match fitness, the fact that Osimhen, at 24, is younger than Toney, at 27, should make Arsenal consider Osimhen’s signing prudent since he might be their striker for years to come.

Charles Watts also believes that between Toney and Osimhen, the Nigerian is the better fit for Arsenal, but that the financial element of the deal could be difficult.

Discussing the matter on his Inside Arsenal YouTube platform, Watts said, “If I wrote my top three striker wishlist for Arsenal, Osimhen would be number one, no doubt about it.”

“I look around the world right now at the best number nines, where they are, and how possible they would be to sign, and Osimhen is number one… I can’t think of anyone else I’d rather have.”

“Whether Arsenal can do it, I don’t know. It’s going to be a hell of an expensive one; there’s going to be lots of competition, and I think it’s one for the summer. I don’t think it’s one for January.”

Who would you have chosen if you had to choose between Osimhen and Toney?

Daniel O

