Charles Watts points out potential stumbling block in signing Man City star

Journalist Charles Watts has claimed there is a potential problem in Arsenal’s potential signing of Raheem Sterling from Manchester City.

The Gunners are gearing up for another summer of spending, with the current hopes of needing to bolster our squad for our first challenge of Champions League football under Mikel Arteta, and at least one forward is almost definitely to be added in the upcoming window.

Raheem Sterling is believed to be a potential addition in the coming window, having been linked with a move to north London for some time now, and with him having an uncertain future at the Etihad after losing out on much first-team action this term.

While Watts believes that the England international is very-much the player that we are looking for this summer, he believes there is one big stumbling block which will need to be overcome.

“I think with Arsenal, they’re going to sign a central striker but then they’re also going to sign that sort of player who can play across the frontline,” Watts told his YouTube followers.

“Sterling 100 percent ticks the boxes when it comes to that. He can play central if he has to, [he] can play out wide, scores goals – scored another couple for Man City yesterday. London boy, obviously.

“Only issue is wages. I mean, I think he’s on about 300 grand a week at Manchester City.

“Given how hard Arsenal have worked to reduce their wage bill in recent seasons, I’m not quite sure how he would fit in to that wage bill if Arsenal did make a real push to sign Raheem Sterling. But that’s something for Arsenal to work out.”

I really don’t see the club breaking their current structure to accommodate Raheem, as much as we probably should. If Sterling was willing to join for his current wages, that could well be the best case scenario for our chances of signing him, although I find it difficult to fathom that we will be unchallenged in our pursuit of his signature, and that others would likely be able to offer him more than we are willing to pay.

It could well boil down to what exactly it is that Sterling wants at present. He supposedly left Liverpool to win things with City, but he seems to have realised that playing football is more important at present, and he already knows somewhat of what he should expect if he was to join us having seen Arteta at work when he was a coach under Pep Guardiola previously.

Do you think Arsenal would be willing to pay £300K a week or more to sign Sterling? Should we make Sterling our highest earner?

Patrick

