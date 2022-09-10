Marquinhos made his mark on his senior debut for Arsenal in the Europa League clash with FC Zurich on Thursday, and Charles Watts has been full of praise for the youngster.

The Brazilian arrived from Sao Paulo in a bargain £3 Million transfer and was initially thought to be in line for a loan move, but he quickly changed the minds of those in and around the club.

Mikel Arteta later claimed that he would like to keep the 19 year-old in north London until at least January, and after impressing for the youth sides, he has now been granted his debut, which he took with both hands (and feet).

Watts admits that whilst he was impressed by his performance, what was most telling was his ability to show his quality with either foot, comparing him to the very left-footed Nicolas Pepe.

“I think that was quite promising as well that (the cross for Martinelli) and the cross which led to Nketiah’s goal were both left-footed,” Watts his YouTube followers.

“As a winger you don’t just want to be a bit of a one-trick pony where you’ve only got one foot to get a ball. You want to be able to deliver a decent ball with both feet.

“We’ve seen, say Nicolas Pepe at times when he was there. It was always a case of ‘right, don’t let him cut in on the left foot, get him down on his right foot’.

“And then he’s not going to be able to deliver very well. And it became quite easy for some defenders to mark against.

“But Marquinhos seemed to show (Thursday) – and this is only fleeting evidence – but it just felt pretty good that it wasn’t just the case of ‘he has to go on his right and whip it on his right foot’.

“He can cut it on the left and deliver a good ball in from the left hand side with his left foot as well because there were two really good crosses.

“His finish was his right foot – that was a great finish.”

There was a lot to be impressed about from his debut, and it was a breath of fresh air to see him use both feet to such effect. What will be interesting to see if he can now push to break in to make his Premier League debut considering the wealth of options at our disposal on the wings currently, but we certainly appear to have found another star, and another bargain signing at that.

