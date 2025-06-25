Charles Watts says Arsenal’s links to Man Utd outcast are not that serious

Arsenal is expected to be active in the transfer market this summer, with the club looking to strengthen several key areas of their squad. One of those positions is on the wings, where Mikel Arteta wants more depth and competition. Although Nico Williams was the priority target, the Spaniard appears to be heading to Barcelona, leaving Arsenal to explore alternative options.

One surprising name that has surfaced in recent days is Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho. The Argentinian winger has reportedly fallen out with his manager at Old Trafford, and Manchester United is open to moving him on. With the Red Devils keen to offload players who are not in their long-term plans, Garnacho could become available for transfer.

Garnacho links raise eyebrows among Arsenal watchers

Despite reports linking Garnacho with a potential switch to the Emirates, there is growing doubt over whether Arsenal are genuinely interested. Journalist Charles Watts has weighed in on the rumour and offered his perspective on Arsenal’s winger search.

Speaking via Caught Offside, he said:

“Obviously, we know that they are in the market for a new winger, but I don’t believe that Garnacho is high up on their list – if he even features on it at all.

“I actually like Garnacho as a player. He’s someone who catches my eye every time I watch him play and it would not surprise me to see him really kick on when he gets himself away from Manchester United.

“But I don’t see that being at Arsenal. It just doesn’t seem like the right fit for me.”

Arsenal must be careful about squad chemistry

Garnacho’s ability on the pitch is not in doubt, but off-field concerns have raised red flags. His fallout with the coaching staff at Manchester United could be a sign of attitude issues, something Arteta has been very clear about avoiding in his squad.

While Arsenal do need a new winger, they must focus on players who align with the club’s ethos and dressing room standards. Garnacho’s talent is evident, but the overall package may not fit what Arsenal are building.