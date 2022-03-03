Charles Watts has slammed Arsenal’s sale of Matteo Guendouzi for a minimal £10 Million after Marseille took up their option to sign him.

The midfielder had a falling out with manager Mikel Arteta on more than one occasion, with the final issue resulting in the Frenchman being forced to train alone. He was then allowed to leave to join Schalke on loan for last term before being sent to Marseille on loan with an option to buy last summer.

The 22 year-old has since earned a recall to the senior France team whilst impressing back in Ligue 1, and his move has since been made permanent.

Charles Watts has slammed the figures involved in the deal however, claiming that the French side will pay a total fee of £10 Million to land the former Lorient youngster.

“At the time I reported it, Arsenal got a loan fee of around £1m initially, and they’ll get another about £9m when the move turns permanent,” Watts told his YouTube followers.

“Is that enough money for Guendouzi, who has now turned himself into a fully-fledged French international since his time at Marseille? Probably not. Well, in fact, it’s not. No doubt about it.

He then had a jibed at our recent decision to allow Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also, stating: “At least they’re actually getting some money and not paying a player to leave, which is good.”

This certainly wasn’t our finest piece of business, but in reality, how much can you really demand for a player that isn’t wanted at the club by the manager?

Patrick

