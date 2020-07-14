Charlie Nicholas makes bold Arsenal prediction against Liverpool

Arsenal will play arguably their toughest match among their remaining fixtures this season when they welcome Liverpool to the Emirates on Wednesday.
The Gunners suffered a defeat in their last game against Tottenham after the Lilywhites came from behind to beat Mikel Arteta’s side.
Prior to their last game, the Gunners had been on a fine run of form that saw them win four and lost none of five games.
They will look to beat a Liverpool side that has nothing to lose in this game to get all three points which they need to keep their European hopes alive.
Charlie Nicholas has predicted the outcome of the next set of league games and the pundit claims that while Arsenal has some of the best attackers in the game, their defence makes them vulnerable and he has boldly predicted that Arsenal will lose the game 3-1 against the Premier League champions.
He wrote via his Skysports column: “Arsenal had plenty of the ball, but then Sead Kolasinac makes a mistake, Shkodran Mustafi makes two or three. On a positive note though, Arsenal look like they have goals in them.
“This Liverpool team are still 10-15 yards off the Premier League champions they are. They will pop it about against a weak defensive side. Arsenal’s shape has improved, but their defenders have not, and that could come back to haunt them again.”
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
For those that are old enough to remember, Charlie Nicholas was an Ozil like figure in his time at Arsenal only worse as he was very unprofessional partying, drinking and womanising rather than performing on the pitch. Thank goodness George Graham moved him on and then we started competing for the league title. For this reason alone I couldn’t really take Charlie seriously. Well done to sky for employing him to bash Arsenal. Dinosaurs like him better beware the PC world is gonna make you exist.
What does his past life has to do with him saying the truth about this club??
With our defense, are you really expecting Arsenal to win tomorrow against Liverpool??
You know he speaks the truth about the poor defenders so the best thing you can do is bring up his past mistakes.
Petty I must say
“You are not in the Champions League and because you are not in the Champions League, you say, ‘Okay, I don’t invest because I don’t have the financial ability to do it’. But the other clubs invest and then the gap becomes bigger.”
“If I do want to invest and [take the] risk and then I don’t reach it, what happens? That’s the mistake.
“You have to make a decision, whether I want to aim to make that gap closer and go for it or I stay where I am.”
“What I need to do is to do my work as good as possible, improve this team and the players individually as much as possible and get the maximum out of them,” he said.
“Then at the end of the season, we need to look at the direction we want to take, agree on the ambition of the football club, realise that where we are the demands are still going to be huge”
–
Mikel Arteta answering a UCL question.
It’s obvious this man knows what needs to be done and what he’s doing, even he’s aware that the club is field with average players and this is the third he’s singing it out loudly to the board that this club needs serious investment. Right now he’s just trying to get the best out of the poor players he has, at the ending of the season he’ll take the next steps with the board, but one keyboard warrior will tell you he doesn’t know anything and he’s just an assistant manager who’s poor and a yes man.
I hope the board members are listening and they plan to invest, like I said like it or not, with or without European football, this team needs to be balanced, this team needs to be reshuffled.