Charlie Nicholas makes bold Arsenal prediction against Liverpool

Arsenal will play arguably their toughest match among their remaining fixtures this season when they welcome Liverpool to the Emirates on Wednesday.

The Gunners suffered a defeat in their last game against Tottenham after the Lilywhites came from behind to beat Mikel Arteta’s side.

Prior to their last game, the Gunners had been on a fine run of form that saw them win four and lost none of five games.

They will look to beat a Liverpool side that has nothing to lose in this game to get all three points which they need to keep their European hopes alive.

Charlie Nicholas has predicted the outcome of the next set of league games and the pundit claims that while Arsenal has some of the best attackers in the game, their defence makes them vulnerable and he has boldly predicted that Arsenal will lose the game 3-1 against the Premier League champions.

He wrote via his Skysports column: “Arsenal had plenty of the ball, but then Sead Kolasinac makes a mistake, Shkodran Mustafi makes two or three. On a positive note though, Arsenal look like they have goals in them.

“This Liverpool team are still 10-15 yards off the Premier League champions they are. They will pop it about against a weak defensive side. Arsenal’s shape has improved, but their defenders have not, and that could come back to haunt them again.”