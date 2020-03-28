Charlie Nicholas questions the motivation for Aubameyang to sign for Man Utd

Former Arsenal striker turned pundit Charlie Nicholas just does not get why Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang would sign for Manchester United.

Nicholas reckons that United will not be winning the league in the next few years and are miles behind Liverpool and Man City.

Speaking to SkySports, Nicholas does not believe that Aubameyang will be driven by money and so questions the logic of the Gabonese hitman making a reported £50 Million move to Old Trafford as speculated by the Sun.

“If Aubameyang wants to leave, you ideally want him out of the Premier League, Nicholas said

“However, he is of a mind and age that I can see the dangers and understand comparisons with Robin van Persie.

“Would he want to be a part of a superstar reload at Manchester United? Is there a great appeal to that?

“If it was Liverpool or Man City I would get it, but Manchester United are miles away from the top two. I do not see the appeal of moving to Old Trafford.

“Would he win the title with United in the next few years? I don’t think so.

“He might not even be in the Champions League if he was to join so what is the real appeal? Is it salary? I don’t think he is that type.”

I make Nicholas 100% right to question the attraction of United for Aubameyang, they simply are not in the position to deliver major silverware for last seasons Golden Boot winner.

If it was Barcelona then I could understand it, Inter Milan would also make some sense but not United.

There is one silver lining I suppose if Aubameyang does end up at United, we would not have to live through watching him lift the title with them, this would not be a repeat of the Robin van Persie situation simply because this United team is a million miles away from the one that van Persie joined.