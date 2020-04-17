Charlie Nicholas reckons Arsenal should take £100 million from Man Utd for Aubameyang

Arsenal is desperate to keep hold of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang beyond his current deal, but they say everyone has a price and Charlie Nicholas seems to agree with that sentiment.

The Gunners have just the next few months to convince Aubameyang to sign a new deal or the Gabon star can speak to other clubs about a free transfer if he isn’t sold in the summer.

Reports have linked several teams with a move for him, but one team that Arsenal fans wouldn’t want him to join is Manchester United.

The Red Devils have got into the habit of poaching Arsenal’s best players in recent seasons with Robin van Persie and Alexis Sanchez, two top players that have swapped the Emirates for Old Trafford.

However, Nicholas seems to agree that every player has a price, and he has urged the Gunners to take the money if Manchester United offers them £100 million for the Gabon striker.

Nicholas told the SportingLife: “If Arsenal were to get £100m for him to sign for Man Utd, I would take that.

“It will make them better, that is why they would pay big.

“Arsenal were the challengers to United for the title, but now neither of them are. Man Utd offer £100m for Aubameyang, sell him.”