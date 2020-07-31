Charlie Nicholas reveals what will eventually make Ozil leave Arsenal

Charlie Nicholas has revealed that he believes that Mesut Ozil will eventually get bored with not playing a game at Arsenal and leave the club.

The German has been arguably the most underperforming player in the current Arsenal team.

He is also the club’s highest earner, yet he has struggled to replicate the form that made the Gunners give him his current bumper deal in 2018.

He hasn’t played for the club since the restart of the Premier League in what should be the clearest indication that Mikel Arteta is prepared to go on with his rebuilding of the club without him.

The German was photographed in a recent Arsenal game holding on to an umbrella and shielding himself from the hot sun while his teammates played. But Nicholas believes that he will not want to do that for too long.

Although his agent has said that he will remain with the club until the end of his current deal, Nicholas believes that the German will eventually get bored and leave the Emirates because he has already amassed so much wealth as a footballer.

“The wages that Ozil has been getting has been ridiculous, but that’s not Ozil’s fault,” Nicholas told Sky Sports.

“That’s down to the committee and the board who gave him the money and said, ‘we think you are well worth this value’. I don’t know how they got to that assumption.

“This is a fabulously talented footballer with a brilliant CV at Real Madrid and at national level, we know that.

“But Arsenal have struggled to get consistent performances out of Ozil. He doesn’t offer the same guarantee as [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang.

“Ozil has made so much money and he will be bored. He will be frustrated and fed up, and when he gets the right deal he will eventually move on.

“He won’t be sitting around with his little umbrella in the sunshine for much longer as it’s a habit of life! He wants to go and play.”