Charlie Nicholas tells Mikel Arteta the players he should sell to keep Aubameyang

Charlie Nicholas has urged Arsenal to keep hold of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and he even went further to suggest two players that they can sell to give him what he wants.

Aubameyang is entering an important summer in his career as he will have to decide if he wants to stay and accept Arsenal’s offer or leave to join another team.

The club is currently negotiating with him, but they are struggling to agree to the terms of his demands.

Reports claimed that he has asked for £300k per week, but Arsenal are reluctant to agree to such a large salary, especially after their experience with Mesut Ozil.

Former Arsenal star, Nicholas however, thinks the Gabon star deserves what he is asking for and that the Gunners have to make him stay at all costs.

He even suggested two players that the club can sell to fund Aubameyang’s next deal.

“You can get rid of Shkodran Mustafi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who has been out on loan,” Nicholas wrote in his column for Sporting Life.

“This will all help to filter through, so there are easy things to do.

“Give him what he wants, get rid of dead wood, you have the kids, and it would not cost £200m to challenge for the top four once more.”