Arsenal starlet Charlie Patino soaks up praise from new manager Mick McCarthy

There has been a hell of a lot of discussion about Arsenal bringing in new midfielders, as in every transfer window.

We may have got Jorginho, but we are all perfectly aware that he is simply short-term cover until we can get a new long term player to cover for that position.

It has to be said that both Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka are not that much ounger than Jorginho, so I cann see us discussing the need for more midfielders for some time to come.

One midfielder that Arsenal fans rarely mention is the fact that our young Academy graduate Charlie Patino is having a great loan season at Blackpool in the Championship, having played 22 games so far this season, at the tender age of 19, but there was a danger of Charlie losing his place when the new manager Mick McCarty was appointed at the Seasiders,

The new Blackpool boss has now made it clear how impressed he is with Arsenal0s youngster. “He has a right go at it, Charlie,” McCarthy told the Athletic. “He’s a young man and sometimes he doesn’t always get it right.

“He might press and get played past, but in the first half, he lost it in front of us about 20 yards into their half and won it back in the 18-yard box at the other side of the pitch. I said, ‘If you can do that, you’ll do for me’.

“The willingness to do it is great. I’ve loved working with him for the last few days, he’s going to be a very good player.”

I can definitely see Patino coming back and gradually winning a place in Arteta’s midfield in the next couple of seasons. Can You?

Patrick

