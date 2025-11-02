Chasing Barcelona target could see Arsenal lose sight of bigger picture

Arsenal are not far off becoming the dream team Mikel Arteta envisioned when he first took charge in late 2019.

The Spaniard now has a squad brimming with quality, something that was clear on Wednesday night as his second-string side comfortably overcame Brighton, winning 2-0 in the Carabao Cup.

While Arsenal have made undeniable progress, they still need one or two key additions to become truly complete. Looking at Arteta’s blueprint, there are certain signings that could elevate this side further – but pursuing Levante UD striker Karl Etta Eyong would not be one of them in my opinion.

Arsenal should steer clear of Eyong pursuit

JustArsenal reported recently that the 22-year-old striker has attracted interest from Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal, placing the Gunners in yet another high-profile transfer race.

Despite his obvious talent, Arsenal would be wise to avoid joining the chase. Having already invested over £60 million in a striker, spending another £36 million on Eyong makes little sense. With Viktor Gyokeres and Kai Havertz already capable of leading the line and complementing each other effectively, the forward department is well covered. Havertz is expected to return from injury soon.

Left-wing upgrade still the priority

Beyond the financial logic, this simply is not a deal Arsenal should prioritise. Eyong’s heart appears set on Barcelona, where he is reportedly viewed as Robert Lewandowski’s long-term successor. Entering that transfer battle could easily become another Nico Williams situation, where Arsenal commit time and resources to a deal that ultimately falls through.

If Arteta’s side truly want to take the next step, the focus should remain on securing a top-tier left winger – a position they have targeted for two consecutive windows without success.

Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli have both contributed impressively, but there is still scope to strengthen that flank with a player who can push them even further. A fresh left-sided option would provide competition, variety and long-term balance in attack.

So, while some may be tempted by the idea of signing Eyong, the smarter move would be to channel that ambition into finally landing the elite winger this Arsenal team still needs.

Do you agree that Arsenal should avoid the Eyong pursuit and focus on completing the squad elsewhere, Gooners?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

