“Cheap at twice the price.” Piers Morgan cannot get enough of Declan Rice

Piers Morgan was delighted after Declan Rice delivered another stunning performance for Arsenal against Bournemouth.

Arsenal broke their transfer record to sign Rice from West Ham in the summer, and they are reaping the rewards of his services.

The midfielder asked fans to judge him at the end of his spell at the club, but he already looks like a steal.

If he were to leave the club now, he would remain an idol to most of its supporters because of how terrifically he has been playing for them.

After yet another stunning performance for the Gunners against Bournemouth, Morgan wrote on X:

“The brilliant, magnificent, relentless @_DeclanRice What a player. Cheap at twice the price.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have run out of words to describe Rice, and this is only his first season on our books.

Things can only get better, and it is exciting to think of how much the team will achieve during his contract at the club.

Rice has the right attitude and character and we expect him to have a long and successful career at the Emirates before leaving.

The midfielder is also benefiting from being teammates with some of the finest players in the Premier League at the moment.