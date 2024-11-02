Cheer up Arsenal fans – At least Man City lost as well…

Arsenal handed surprise boost in the race for the Premier League crown.

Arsenal were handed a very brutal loss against Newcastle on Saturday afternoon thanks to the solitary first half goal from Alexander Isak. The Swede headed Newcastle’s winning goal from a superb delivery from Anthony Gordon early in the first half to set the Magpies on their way to a huge win.

In what was a very poor performance, the abysmal defeat has left many others like myself fearing the worst for our title chances, especially given the points gap between us and the top two already. Nobody will blame us for not being confident of our chances given what we saw on display against the Magpies, we lost because of our poor performance and that now means that we’re winless in three games, winning just a single point from a possible nine. That is not the standard of an aspiring title winner come the end of May which is why our hopes are down at the moment.

With that said however, Arsenal seemingly got an early title boost from an unlikely source on Saturday. Man City and Liverpool, our title rivals and the top two were in action right after our game, we certainly weren’t expecting an upset from Bournemouth or Brighton respectively but that was what we got from the former after they beat City 2-1 at the Vitality Stadium. Liverpool could’ve dropped points as well but a quick fire double in the second half ensured they earned a 2-1 come from behind victory.

Man City losing was bittersweet considering we are still five points off them and seven off Liverpool, however in the grand scheme of things, we’ll be happy with them losing considering we could’ve been eight points behind the Citizens. Our chances are still hanging on a thread though, there is still a lot of work on our part to be done before we can even think of winning the title.

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

