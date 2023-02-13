Cheer up Arsenal fans, at least we have Arteta rather than Conte……

We’ve had another disappointing weekend, but we’re on to the next. So far, we can be pleased with our progress. At this point last season, our ambition was to sneak into the top four; now (present day), all we have to do is maintain our lead at the top of the table.

The last two games, a loss to Everton and a draw with Brentford, have given rise to Arteta sceptics, but you can’t doubt the man; you just have to remember where he has taken us.

Arteta has done well so far this season, and hearing Jamie Carragher say that even Conte cannot achieve what he has at Arsenal says it all. Carragher told the overlap: “I don’t think Conte could do what Arteta has done or Klopp, almost build it every year and getting better. Conte, he wants to win right now; he’s impatient. That’s why he loses his head in press conferences.”

We have a big game against Manchester City in the middle of the week, followed by an early kickoff against Aston Villa next Saturday. Arteta will need to perfect his tactics in order to win this game. The attacking struggles are obvious; whether he trusts Trossard to play a key role remains to be seen, but collecting maximum points in the next two games could put us in the best position to win the Premier League on May 28th, as Spurs wonder what to do with Conte, who hasn’t really got them doing anything special this season.

Arsenal may have played badly recently, but at least we weren’t smashed by Leicester, like Conte’s wonderful team!

