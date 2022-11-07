Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal – Something is definitely brewing this season…

We went there, imposed our game and deserved the win. I wasn’t really bothered with the Aubameyang story, but we made him look so poor he was subbed. I truly can’t rember Ramsdale needing to make a save. Shout out to the defensive unit, Gabriel, Saliba and Ben White were immense!

But you know, what was the biggest indicator of change for me? Man city won in the most deflating of fashions for us, and how do we reply? We go to Stamford Bridge and we win comfortably. We silenced them! The Bridge was so quiet.

If I can be a little picky, we could be a tad more clinical in front of goal. Jesus could do with a goal. If his confidence was high, that header ends up in the back of the net. But we found a way to score anyway. The only team to score in every PL game so far, but still I would like to make games a little more comfortable with a second goal when we are on top.

I’d like to finish by wishing you all a “good ebening” as don Unai humbled Man Utd, Spurs were rolled over by a poor Liverpool team, and we are 11 points clear from United, 13 in front of Chelsea and 15 off Liverpool. If we beat Wolves away, we go to the World Cup sitting on top of the table.

Live the moment and enjoy, people.