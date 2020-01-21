Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal, ten man Arsenal escape with a draw

Ten-man Arsenal with two shots on target draw 2-2 with Chelsea
Well, as first halves go that was an unmitigated disaster for Arsenal. It was as bad as we have seen all season, in fact, if Arsenal had set out to register one of the worse 45 minutes possible then they can say they achieved that feat.
David Luiz and Shkodran Mustafi combined to not only get a man sent off, concede a penalty and go a goal down but also to distract us all from how woeful the whole team was.
There was not a single shot on target and that in itself gives you a picture of how dire they were.
The worse thing was that Chelsea was not that good either, a half-decent performance would have seen them put Arsenal to the sword but they hardly needed to get out of first gear to be leading at the interval.
The blame is not just with the players though, Mikel Arteta has to be held responsible, he picked this team, he is deluding himself if he thinks a partnership of Mustafi and Luiz is ever going to be effective and before anyone says he had lack of options there was Rob Holding on the bench.
It was a relief to hear the half time whistle and one had to hope that the second half had more energy, passion, determination and fighting spirit. I was not going to be holding my breath.
The second half obviously started off with Chelsea on the front foot, they were clearly going to push home their advantage. However, it has to be said that there was a better spirit on show and the substitution of Ozil was a massive positive move from Arteta, but the question was, how long would the improved spirit last?
It would turn a lot longer than we could have possibly hoped for.
That young sensation Gabriel Martinelli produced a moment of sheer magic, a brilliant solo effort and a goal of pure composure to level the score at 1-1 on the 62nd minute. What must his value be now?
Hard to see how the teenager can be dropped when Aubameyang returns, Lacazette or Pepe have to make way for the majestic one.
Chelsea laid siege to the Arsenal goal from that point onwards but the lack of quality on show from Chelsea was a sight to behold. Arsenal also employed some very good spoiling tactics and did look dangerous on the counter. It should also be said that Leno came into his own with some crucial saves as well.
You just knew it was never going to last, a simple low cross with Mustafi, again, losing his man and Cesar Azpilicueta sneaks in to get Chelsea’s second goal on the 83rd minute.
But if you thought it was over think again, Hector Bellerin of all people scored a beauty of goal and ten-man Arsenal were on level terms once again just three minutes later. Phew, it was becoming hard to catch one’s breath.
The question now was, could Arsenal hold on? To the final whistle was the answer.
No doubt the draw will be seen as a huge result and it was under the circumstances but wow, do they need new signings urgently this month.
LUIZ BANNED FOR NEXT 3 MATCH IS A BLESSING IN DISGUISE!
Rubbish
He’s Been Our Best Defender For A While Now
means nothing to be the best defender at Arsenal. Best of a bad bunch. All are error prone and can cost you matches on different days.
Luiz isn’t good. Arteta’s pressing tactics have saved him a bit. I still think selling Bielio was a huge mistake. He was claimed not to be good enough out of assumption rather than what he actually did
I agree
Don’t be so bloody stupid seaman, we need very one at present.
sekman!!
Seaman 😂😂😂
at least it was seamen!!!!!!! he he
🤣🤣👍
Bloody auto correct.
Are you serious? He’s our best defender. Are you thinking of Mustafi/Holding or Mustafi/Socratis?
Disaster individuals at this club, but what can I say, we got a draw out something you’d expect us to get nothing out of. Under Wenger and Emery 99% of the time we would have lost too. So my hope is that something Arteta is saying is clicking. Clearly a lot of these players are simply NOT good enough. No need to go into it because we all know who they are. Martinelli, Saka never gave up. Bellerin, great goal. So well done to the players that tried hard today.
It’s debatable. Maybe under Wenger we might also have drawn this match. This Chelsea team isn’t great at home if you actually watch them. Mind you they lost at Bournemouth who apart from today are on like a seven game losing streak.
Chelsea don’t play well at home at all
I feel like form of other teams never mattered under Wenger. We always choked against the other big sides. Especially when we lost a man, which was pretty often too. (of course i am referring to the latter half of his tenure)
True but I don’t think this result was above him in his final years simply because Chelsea aren’t good enough to kill games. For Emery I’m 100% confident that we wouldve lost
I really can’t wait to see us upgrade this team
What a masterclass from Bellerin today.
Still I’m awaiting people who’ll come on here to abuse Xhaka and deny he had a solid game. Even as a defender!!
Once PEA is back, Lacazette to the bench please.
It was an impressive performance
Xhaka was not abused Eddie, it’s not his fault managers keep playing him in a system that leaves him n the team expose n minimises his impact. If he was playing with carzola for example I would have been happy because he is not a DM n neither CM, he is somewhere in middle so he gives us a bit more going forward but when you pair him with another DM he becomes a liability because that forward pass, creating space n getting out if tight situation goes missing.
You will still see three or four people who will come find something to blame him for.
I said I’m awaiting it, you should wait for it too..
They’ll show up
Lol! I really like one thing about Xhaka which no one can deny even his worse critics his commitment to the cause n his effort. I actually think dude is captain material in character.
This why I say I want the season to quickly end. Its painful watching. This is easily the worst I’ve ever seen us in a season. I feel sorry for us and even the team that would be buying Mustafi.Even at his age he’s finished! If even he could get his chance why couldn’t a proper defensive prospect like Bielik get his? Shocking sale! If many say Kos over his entire career was just the best of a bad bunch what can we say about David Luiz?? The only light in this season so far has been Arteta and he’s not even in a player. After all this we’d still have many who would still rate Ozil and tell me Pepe is worth €80m. I would give the MOTM to two players, Martinelli and Bellerin for obvious reasons. We could’ve even won today’s game but for shocking decision making.
I thought it was a very entertaining game and wouldn’t want the season to end quickly.
With a few upgrades in January we would be on track again
Agree with Ozil but Pepe was fine. Pepe was always surrounded by defenders coz they know he’s a threat
Worst you’ve seen us, yes first half but credit due for second half eh?
Are you pissed? By that I mean drunk?
Im not taking of the beauty of the match or how we played. I’m referring to how we’ve performed in the season. Something always bad happens to prevent us from winning. This match could have been won if not for bad decisions
We got an early red card. Come on, give it to the lads, am not going to blame any player, not even mustaffi. My big shout out to Xhaka, Toreira, Martinelli, and Saka
I’m breathless and had given it up. What a second half performance. Everyone stepped up, Xhaka filled in excellently at centrehalf and Martinelli is such a future star, has to play regularly. Bellerin back with a bang and Leno oh Leno, man of the match.
Oh man, what a night! At one point I even thought of turning over to watch City!!
How good is Martinelli, 67 yards he took that ball!! That goal was worthy of winning any game!! Bloody brilliant!!
And Captain Bellerin, what a return! What a goal… topped off with MOTM!!
Well done boys!! (Middle finger to Chelsea!) 😁
Just one defender with a difference could change the fortunes of Arsenal.
We need two. Unless the CB we are getting is VVD.
OOH TO
OOH TO BE
OOH TO BE A GOONER!!!!
Absolutely buzzing!!!!
❤️
Not a great result but a brilliant performance. I will first and this is a first since he arrived for me xhaka was brilliant but not in midfield. He actually gets my MOM, thats a first also. Everyone fought against a flattering Chelsea team. Our league has gone but if Arteta has anything in him, he can get us ready for a EL campaign and try and win that. We are lacking creativity, Ozil is everything we dont need in this team, passive and past it, quite frankly. Arteta needsxto bin him pronto and get fighters in. Well done to all tonight but we need to start winning and go on a run.
Well Reggie, we are definitely singing from the same hummmmm sheet!!!
What a night of emotion and spirit and holding hands in that circle made it happen! Ha ha
From you write up, it is obvious you dislike Arteta and you aren’t objective with your analysis. Learn to be objective with your criticism
He wanted Arteta as the manager. it’s no secret. He doesn’t hide that fact
*I meant he Never wanted Arteta as our manager
That is correct and I stand by that opinion and my articles will reflect that going forward. I fully expect you to respond in the opposite Eddie and I welcome that. At the end of the day we all want what is best for Arsenal and I hope I am proven wrong from the bottom of my heart and I mean that.
He’s right on this account though he shouldn’t be taken seriously if he doesn’t give credit where due. A partnership of Luiz and Mustafi is a terrible combination. Im always scared anytime Mustafi has a decision to make or has to defend
Not too sure you should be suggesting people not be taken seriously Kev. Just saying.
Martinelli is the bargain of the season.
A draw was written all over this game before the kick off but it felt like a win for us considering the fact that we played with a man down. Arteta seem to know how to play with a man down.
Gutted with the first goal. Same repeated mistakes from intl players is worrying.
Decent performance with 10 men… Arteta is making use of what he has. Hopefully during the summer, we Will have better players
Southampton were struggling but are now above us. What a turn around for them…
It’s been a long time since arsenal played with a man down and escaped with a draw. Kudos to the team and coach. I was so attached, I couldnt watch the last few minutes after Bellerin goal, as I could not stand us losing the match after the fight
Had we lost, I would still be proud of the team and the attitude we showed in the second half. This passion is what we’ve been missing so long. The gap to 4th place is still 10 points. If we want to qualify for CL next season we need some signing ASAP. It’s really difficult though in this transfer window…
Auba should come back in the team in place of Laca not Martenlli. Keep the kid in the team, his confidence is high n he is playing brilliant. If we just bench him again that will have negative effect. Kid is enjoying his football n has the hunger …keep it burning. Plus I think benching Laca for next few matches will give him a breather n protect him from stick coming from fans at the moment.
Benching Martinelli will be gross misconduct.
London is Always red
Going into next season with these defenders will be suicidal.
Bellerin did well defensively, but we need another RB to rival him but since we need to sort other positions.
We need to ship out at least Two of our Center backs and bring in a proper one alongside Saliva next season.
Arteta did well taking Ozil off early, Guendouzi added more cover to the defense.
Pepe needs someone to compete with him, unfortunately we don’t have any proper play there.
Xhaka under Arteta has been good so far, I won’t mind having him as backup as long as we get someone better in his position.
Lacazette, I don’t even know what to say about him.
Mustafi had to put Luiz in the position to bomb it.
Luiz has been our best defender during the last few games, now he will miss three games, and we’re stuck with bloody Mustafi… Jesus Christ come save us now please
Amen
Pepe is supposed to be like our Sanchez. When you compare him to 08/09 Arshavin you’d clearly be able to see that he’s massively underperforming.
Xhaka needs to be sold. We can’t pass up the chance to sell him. We will not win major trophies with players like him. His skillset isn’t needed for this team if he’s not defensively good. Mustafi is finished and Luis has only been decent I’m his past few games nd not that good. Kos in his final season was still far better
My poor dog, I frightened her screaming when Bellerin scored!!
World class lacazett will never run that distance with the ball and score
The more we keep hyping this guys the more they disappoint you
Laca is nothing above average
Make excuses you can keep comparing him to farmino the bottom line is he is a striker and he can’t do the works of a striker
ThankGod for martineli
So I guess Laca is the new guy to be abused. The dude has scored some brilliant goals for us. Every striker goes through a bad patch. Guy is an international striker of a world champion team who have been dominating international stage for some time. Has proven gaol record where ever he played. Stop abusing n going after the players when they go through bad phase …when he will start scoring guys like you will start praising him like he is your best mate.
The boyos showed some fight tonight, well done to them is all I can say. They didn’t drop.their heads after the second goal, which could have been a killer psychologically.
Oooh check out Arteta’s cashmere sweater 😉
Bellerin Confirms Pepe’s Uselessness, He Would’ve Still Wanted To Dribble In That Situation
Asides His Dribbling,everything else he does is so so poor – starting with his decision making
Including the fact that his dribblings have no product – nothing positive from them & a lot of times they’re the wrong decisions – in places where all that was needed is a simple pass
WOW! for Saka & Martinelli tonight
Right from the first half I was telling the person beside me : “Watch How Bellerin Looks More Dangerous With The Ball When In Attacking Positions Than Pepe”
Pepe is not a team player
Have to continue saying it – The Beast Torreira is the only person who’s irreplaceable in this team
I don’t blame Luiz – Mustafi OH! NO!
What utter BS
You can’t fault Arteta. That team worked there socks off. Errors, errors and more errors cost us again,which you can’t blame the manager. Improvement in performance and work rate has improved dramatically under MA. Give him the same time as klopp, 4 years and see what he can do with a better squad.
Phew!!!!! Sweat dripping.
You can chill now, Sean 😃
Admin,your write up is so dejecting after that fight,we should all know its not going to be easy at Stamford,kudos to the boys for the fight.
Mustafi should go and look for another sport. He is just so poor and painful to watch him play.
I thought it was fair, the first half was dire and I said so and the second half we showed spirit and I said so. It is easy to get caught up in the emotion when you are down to ten men and squeeze a draw but Chelsea was woeful and we got let off the hook big time. But of course, I am proud of the lads in the second half, they showed great character.
Rob Holding was out for a very long time, it’s not advisable we throw him in first eleven yet
So proud tonight of this team not so much the quality but never say sue or quit attitude!
Worthless the look on azpilequettas face when he scores and then 3 minutes later like a sulking child, beautiful!! Things are bright for the future.
Haha I loved it too, don’t like him, so that made it even sweeter!! And we shut their fans up! What a sweet, sweet night 👊
If the only business we do in the summer is to pay Ozil off, I will be one happy gunner
Alot of deadwoods in the team, Mustafi should be offloaded, better to even have Xhaka playing DC than to be watching error prone Mustafi committing his blunder game after game, Calamity mustafi
Xhaka, our new centre half 😳
Was interesting to see how in the first 10 minutes Odoi seem to be on his way to run Saka ragged
But Saka really manned up & Martinelli was very eager to help him out at the back
If we buy one really good CB, one decent RB n a proper CM in carzola or Silva or Xavi mold. Jack grealish as Ozil replacement. We will do really well next season. We can fund all this by selling most of the current squad.
Under Arteta Arsenal are showing real resilience which has been missing for some time.Leno and Xhaka as a left CB did really well and in Martnelli we may have unearthed a real gem.With Luis out I hope Arteta plays Holding and Xhaka at CB.The less said about Mustafi the better.
Wow! Heroic, manly, brave, determined! What a performance with 10 men. Unbelievable!
Arteta is proving yet again that he’s got what it takes. As a unit, he’s got them all playing so well together, but it’s still individual mistakes that’s letting us down. That’s 4 goals we’ve recently gifted to Chelsea. Dumb and dumber at the back, and then Laca deciding to pull out of blocking a cross!
Martinelli was brilliant! I pray Arteta benches Laca for Auba when he’s back, to keep Martinelli in the team. Big shout out to Saka as well. Laca, Ozil, Mustafi, Luiz, were all terrible, Pepe average, not long enough to rate Willock, but everyone else excellent! Thank you Bellerin!
official: I am Martinelli’s #1 Fan!
I am not a Xhaka fan but what a blinder of a performance from him. But far the man of the match for me.
By* far the man of the match