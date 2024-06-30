Chelsea advantage over Arsenal as they fight for Euro 2024 England star

Marc Guehi is the subject of a transfer tug-of-war between Arsenal and Chelsea as he shines for England at Euro 2024.

Guehi is one of the finest defenders in the Premier League and has replaced Harry Maguire in the England team.

The defender is doing a fantastic job alongside John Stones in the England defence, and this is likely his final summer as a Crystal Palace player.

Arsenal wants to add him to their squad, but that will not be easy because Chelsea is also keen for him to return.

The Blues are building their team with some of the finest young talents available, and he could become one of their former youngsters to return to West London.

Arsenal has been tracking him for several months, but a report in Express Sport reveals Chelsea might have an advantage over the Gunners.

The report claims Guehi’s two idols are Thiago Silva and Didier Drogba, which shows he still has strong connections to Chelsea.

It also means that if he gets a chance, he will return to the Blues rather than join another top club in the Premier League.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Having Chelsea and Arsenal looking for you shows how good Guehi is, and it means both clubs have their work cut out in an attempt to convince him to join them.

At Arsenal, he would play in the Champions League and compete for the Premier League title, so that could make him join us.

