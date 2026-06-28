Chelsea agree terms with Arsenal favourite as Xabi Alonso eyes reunion

Former Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka could be set for a controversial move across London, with reports claiming Chelsea have agreed personal terms with the Swiss international as they look to strengthen their midfield ahead of the new season.

Xhaka only returned to the Premier League last summer after leaving Bayer Leverkusen for newly-promoted Sunderland in a surprise £17 million deal. The former Gunners skipper enjoyed an outstanding campaign at the Stadium of Light, helping the Black Cats secure a remarkable seventh-place finish and qualification for the Europa League.

Now, as per Florian Plettenberg, Chelsea are reportedly hoping to lure the 33-year-old to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea pushing to reunite Xhaka with Alonso

Understanding is that Chelsea have already reached a full agreement on personal terms with Xhaka and have now opened discussions with Sunderland over a potential transfer.

The move is said to be driven by incoming Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso, who worked closely with Xhaka during Bayer Leverkusen’s historic unbeaten Bundesliga-winning campaign in 2023/24.

It is easy to understand Alonso’s admiration. Xhaka was the heartbeat of that Leverkusen side, providing leadership, experience and tactical intelligence as they completed one of the greatest seasons in German football history.

Sunderland unlikely to let him leave easily

Despite Chelsea’s interest, Sunderland are expected to make negotiations difficult.

Having only signed a three-year contract last summer, Xhaka quickly established himself as one of the club’s most influential players, finishing the season as the Black Cats’ Player of the Season after contributing a goal and six assists during their impressive return to the Premier League.

With European football also on offer at the Stadium of Light next season, Sunderland are under little pressure to cash in on one of their key performers.

A move that would split Arsenal supporters?

Few former Arsenal players have transformed opinion quite like Xhaka.

After a turbulent spell that saw him stripped of the captaincy in 2019, the Swiss midfielder rebuilt his relationship with the Emirates faithful and played a pivotal role in Arsenal’s resurgence under Mikel Arteta before departing for Bayer Leverkusen in 2023. Many supporters now look back on his time in North London with enormous affection, and he remains one of the club’s most respected former captains.

That is why the prospect of him joining Chelsea may leave many Gooners with mixed emotions.

While Xhaka has every right to choose the next chapter of his career, seeing a player so closely associated with Arsenal line up for one of the club’s fiercest London rivals would undoubtedly take some getting used to.

Xhaka is currently away on World Cup duty with Switzerland, having started all three group-stage matches as Switzerland progressed to the Round of 32 after topping their group.

Would you be disappointed to see Granit Xhaka join Chelsea, Gooners, or would you simply wish one of Arsenal’s most popular former captains well wherever he plays? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

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