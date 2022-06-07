Chelsea aiming to hijack Arsenal deal for Gabriel Jesus – Formal proposal reported

For the last couple of months it has looked like Arsenal’s attempt to lure Gabriel Jesus from Man City to join Mikel Arteta’s project looked to be going very well, with an offer from Tottenham being dismissed by most fans and pundits, due to the fact that Jesus would only ever be a backup to Kane and Son while they were still at the club.
But now it has been revealed by AS in Spain that the World Club Champions, Chelsea, having now had their sanctions lifted since the sale of the club by Abramovich, are now also in the running, and have made it clear that they are intending to make a ‘formal proposal’
This is what the report states….. “Gabriel Jesús (25 years old) is very close to leaving Manchester City. This is what they know in the ‘Sky blue’ team, which has just signed Erling Haaland and that they will let the Brazilian out, as long as there is an offer that meets his expectations. It is in this bid for the striker that clubs like Arsenal and Tottenham have appeared; and ultimately Chelsea.
“As Diario AS has been able to learn, the blue team is very interested in Gabriel Jesús and will try to close his signing this summer, once the institutional situation is settled after the end of the British government sanction and the arrival of Todd Boehly for club presidency. It is precisely these steps that could delay Chelsea’s offer for the player, although he has already been informed that there will be a formal proposal.”
We may not have been worried about Tottenham’s offer, but an offer from a massive team like Chelsea, who are guaranteed Champions League football and also have chances of winning it, could put a serious spanner in the works.
It is expected that Chelsea will be moving Romelu Lukaku on again after just one season, and are in desperate need of a 20 goal a season hitman.I have a feeling they could offer higher wages than the Gunners as well.
I would say that the only thing we have in favour of an Arsenal move is if Jesus believes in Arteta’s project and is certain he will be the main man for the Gunners, whereas nothing is ever certain when you move to Chelsea other than a very big payday…
Eurosport has Real Madrid as well as Atletico chasing his signature…
IF, which as yet is only a rumour- and we all know that MOST, by far, rumours prove to be false- Chelsea ARE seriously interested in Jesus, I think we would be blown out of the water. But its a big IF!
My gut feeling is he will soon be our player.
It’s up to the player at this point, what are the ambitions of the interested clubs? What guarantees of playing time? How much in weekly wages?
He walks into our starting lineup, but can we match the weekly wages that will be offered?
Personally, wouldn’t pay over 40 million for him, and not more that 200k a week, which is a massive weekly wage.
The club will make the decision on whether he is the striker for us, so we will have to wait and see.
Truth being told,I wouldn’t be a tiny bit devastated if we were to fail to sign him!as long as we get a high calibre of a CF that is.
I hope the rumor is true, because we’ve got Nketiah and Chelsea could sell Havertz or Lukaku to us afterwards. Broja could also request to leave, if he sees Jesus coming
Arsenal had better focus on Zinchenko first, as he could be Xhaka’s successor. He has also been playing CM and LB roles very well, so he could break the opposition’s defense with his dribbles through the left midfield area