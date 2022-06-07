Chelsea aiming to hijack Arsenal deal for Gabriel Jesus – Formal proposal reported

For the last couple of months it has looked like Arsenal’s attempt to lure Gabriel Jesus from Man City to join Mikel Arteta’s project looked to be going very well, with an offer from Tottenham being dismissed by most fans and pundits, due to the fact that Jesus would only ever be a backup to Kane and Son while they were still at the club.

But now it has been revealed by AS in Spain that the World Club Champions, Chelsea, having now had their sanctions lifted since the sale of the club by Abramovich, are now also in the running, and have made it clear that they are intending to make a ‘formal proposal’

This is what the report states….. “Gabriel Jesús (25 years old) is very close to leaving Manchester City. This is what they know in the ‘Sky blue’ team, which has just signed Erling Haaland and that they will let the Brazilian out, as long as there is an offer that meets his expectations. It is in this bid for the striker that clubs like Arsenal and Tottenham have appeared; and ultimately Chelsea.



“As Diario AS has been able to learn, the blue team is very interested in Gabriel Jesús and will try to close his signing this summer, once the institutional situation is settled after the end of the British government sanction and the arrival of Todd Boehly for club presidency. It is precisely these steps that could delay Chelsea’s offer for the player, although he has already been informed that there will be a formal proposal.”

We may not have been worried about Tottenham’s offer, but an offer from a massive team like Chelsea, who are guaranteed Champions League football and also have chances of winning it, could put a serious spanner in the works.

It is expected that Chelsea will be moving Romelu Lukaku on again after just one season, and are in desperate need of a 20 goal a season hitman.I have a feeling they could offer higher wages than the Gunners as well.

I would say that the only thing we have in favour of an Arsenal move is if Jesus believes in Arteta’s project and is certain he will be the main man for the Gunners, whereas nothing is ever certain when you move to Chelsea other than a very big payday…

