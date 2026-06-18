Chelsea among the clubs set to challenge Arsenal for Greek star

Christos Tzolis is one of the most sought-after players from Belgium this summer after his superb season with Club Brugge, and Arsenal want to add him to their squad.

The Greek star is being considered an ideal replacement for Gabriel Martinelli, who is expected to leave the Emirates at the end of this transfer window. The Brazilian has done well for Arsenal, but the Gunners feel the time has come to sign a more effective player, and Tzolis has emerged as one of the names linked with a move to the club.

The Greek international has attracted attention for his consistent performances throughout the 2025/2026 season, helping Club Brugge enjoy a strong campaign. His form has placed him firmly on the radar of several top clubs ahead of the summer window.

Team Talk reports that their interest is serious, but the report adds that they are not the only club looking to sign him, with Manchester United and Chelsea also challenging them for his signature.

Competition for Christos Tzolis

Both clubs see him as one of the finest wingers they can add to their squads to make them stronger, and they will do their best to win the race for his signature. Arsenal are therefore expected to remain attentive as they assess their options and consider whether to advance their interest further during the transfer window.

The situation is developing into a competitive transfer battle, with multiple clubs monitoring his availability and preparing potential approaches as the window progresses.

Premier League experience and valuation

Tzolis has played in the Premier League before, but that was much earlier in his career at Norwich. He is now a much better and more experienced footballer, which means he could provide real value to a top team, explaining why Arsenal want to sign him.

If the Gunners are serious about adding him to their squad, they have to be prepared to battle hard against their rivals and win the race; otherwise, he could join one of them instead.

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