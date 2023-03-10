Chelsea and Arsenal battling for Serie A man

Arsenal is competing with Chelsea for the signature of Hirving Lozano as both clubs bolster their squads.

Arsenal and the Blues have looked at the same players in recent transfer windows, with the Blues beating them to sign Mykhailo Mudryk in the last one.

The Ukrainian was one of the most coveted talents in Europe. Arsenal was the favourite for his signature for a long time before he eventually moved to the other side of London.

A report on The Sun reports Lozano is now on both clubs’ radar and the Mexican could leave Napoli at the end of this season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Lozano is a good contributor to Napoli this season as they chase domestic and European glory and his role makes him even more impressive in the eyes of his suitors.

We added Leandro Trossard to our squad in the last transfer window, but we still need an attacker that can help to reduce the reliance on Bukayo Saka and Lozano can provide good cover for the England international.

We must learn from losing a player to Chelsea in January and act fast on this one. Otherwise, they might hijack the transfer again because they also have the money to spend.

Gabriel Martinelli talks about Lisbon, resting, Saka and Saliba contracts, and Arsenal celebrations!!”

See the latest Arsenal press conferences for Arteta and Eidevall at subscribe to JustArsenalVids