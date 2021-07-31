Chelsea and Liverpool tipped to rival bid to sign £36M target

Reports in Spain claim that both Chelsea and Liverpool are set to rival Arsenal in our bid to sign Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid.
The Norwegian arrived in North London in January on a short-term loan deal, and quickly impressed manager Mikel Arteta, who swiftly integrated the midfielder into his first-team.
The 23 year-old has since returned to the Spanish capital, and was tipped to be staying to fight for a regular starting role for his parent club, but recent reports seem to claim that he is eyeing an exit as he failed to feel reassured over his chances under new boss Carlo Ancelotti.
Let’s face it, Real Madrid are stacked in the attacking areas, especially when it comes to untapped talent that needs nurturing and minutes, and whilst Odegaard arrived with a huge following having made a name for himself at a very young age in his homeland, his chances in the Spanish capital have been extremely limited thus far.
We are believed to have kept an eye on his situation in Madrid with a view to bringing him back to the Emirates, with Transfermarkt rating him as valuing at £36Million at present, with the former Stromsgodset youngster believed to be disillusioned of his role, Fichajes claims that both Chelsea and Liverpool are ready to make their own prospective moves to bring Martin back to the UK.
Patrick
What wonderful comic is spouting this rubbish? It seems that whoever we go after, some bright spark comes up with a rumour that a bigger club is gonna gazump us!
@Les
It was already known that Klopp had his eye on him, since last season…
I think we would be clear favourites in any race to sign Qdegaard. I mean, he has been with us for a while, and he obviously relishes the experience, So why would he leave the devil you know for an angel you’ve never met?
I would do just about anything – sing the Chelsea liquidator song; even we will never walk alone – to thank any of these clubs for signing this underwhelming player. Just can’t understand why we are so much in love with Odegaard.
Reminds me of all the EPL clubs ready with Arsenal-topping offers for Ben White. Didn’t happen. It was known that the player preferred not to move to the north, so let’s introduce Chelsea into the mix, and even at the death they were apparently ready to hijack the deal. No they weren’t. Odegaard prefers to stay and fight for a place, and I would be surprised if he went anywhere.
Either this is being used as a ploy to convince our fanbase that we should pursue Ode with a renewed vigor or should be viewed as a good managerial lesson for our rather “green” administrative team, in that the two other clubs in question are much farther along in the “process” and likewise have European footballing, which means that their potential pursuit of this “luxury” player, even from a depth perspective, makes infinitely more sense than a club, like ours, allocating much-needed resources to such a coin toss proposition