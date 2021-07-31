Chelsea and Liverpool tipped to rival bid to sign £36M target

Reports in Spain claim that both Chelsea and Liverpool are set to rival Arsenal in our bid to sign Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid.

The Norwegian arrived in North London in January on a short-term loan deal, and quickly impressed manager Mikel Arteta, who swiftly integrated the midfielder into his first-team.

The 23 year-old has since returned to the Spanish capital, and was tipped to be staying to fight for a regular starting role for his parent club, but recent reports seem to claim that he is eyeing an exit as he failed to feel reassured over his chances under new boss Carlo Ancelotti.

Let’s face it, Real Madrid are stacked in the attacking areas, especially when it comes to untapped talent that needs nurturing and minutes, and whilst Odegaard arrived with a huge following having made a name for himself at a very young age in his homeland, his chances in the Spanish capital have been extremely limited thus far.

We are believed to have kept an eye on his situation in Madrid with a view to bringing him back to the Emirates, with Transfermarkt rating him as valuing at £36Million at present, with the former Stromsgodset youngster believed to be disillusioned of his role, Fichajes claims that both Chelsea and Liverpool are ready to make their own prospective moves to bring Martin back to the UK.

Patrick