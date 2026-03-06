Chelsea and Man Utd fighting for a player who wants to join Arsenal

Karim Adeyemi has been one of the most impressive attackers in Europe over the past few seasons, and this campaign could be his last with Borussia Dortmund. The German forward has attracted attention from several top clubs, with the Premier League emerging as a likely destination.

Arsenal have been particularly linked with Adeyemi, as the Gunners look to strengthen their squad while they have the opportunity. The team have continued to perform well domestically, but ambitions to dominate the Premier League and compete in other competitions require continuous investment in talent. A move for Adeyemi fits that strategy, and the forward is reportedly keen on testing himself in England, which has increased the likelihood of a transfer to Arsenal.

Arsenal in Advantage

Earlier in the season, Goal reported that Adeyemi would favour a move to Arsenal over other suitors, giving the Gunners an advantage in the race for his signature. His desire to challenge himself in the Premier League aligns with Arsenal’s objectives, and securing him would represent a significant boost to their attacking options.

However, the competition for the forward remains intense. According to Fichajes, Chelsea and Manchester United are both actively pursuing Adeyemi. Both clubs have been tracking the German star for some time and believe the moment has arrived to strengthen their squads with a player of his calibre.

Premier League Prospects

Arsenal’s current form gives them a potential edge in the transfer battle. If the Gunners end the season with trophies, including the Premier League title, their appeal to Adeyemi could be considerably enhanced. Success on the pitch may prove decisive in persuading him to choose north London, despite interest from rival clubs.

The race for Adeyemi’s signature highlights the growing competition among Europe’s top clubs for young talent. How the forward’s next move unfolds will have significant implications for both his career and the Premier League’s transfer market.