Chelsea and Newcastle tipped to do battle for Aaron Ramsdale

Aaron Ramsdale is expected to depart Arsenal at the end of this season after losing his first-team place at the Emirates.

The goalkeeper has witnessed David Raya prove himself on numerous occasions, and he understands that it will be challenging for him to reclaim his place in the Arsenal goal.

While Arsenal was not prepared to part ways with him in January, they are now open to his departure from the Emirates.

Once the season concludes, they will entertain offers from any club that meets their asking price, with two teams already expressing interest.

According to a report in The Sun, Ramsdale is being pursued by Chelsea and Newcastle United despite his current lack of action.

Both clubs are set to seek new goalkeepers in the summer, and they have seen enough from Ramsdale to believe that he could be a valuable addition to their squads.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ramsdale remains a solid goalkeeper and proved this in the game against Brentford, despite his mistake.

He will be a starter in another European campaigning side in the Premier League, and we believe either of these clubs will enjoy having him in their squad.

But we may have to be open to a solution like an initial loan deal to offload him.

