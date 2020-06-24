Chelsea are making a mockery of Arsenal Football Club (opinion)

Arsenal haven’t won the Premier League title in 16 years, and watching Chelsea make their moves only highlights how differently our clubs are run.

There has been much change at our club since the turn of the century, with our move from Highbury to the Emirates, and a new ethos of stringent spending in order to pay for the new state-of-the-art structure, but we have since come out the other side.

The luxury stadium is now paid off in full, and it should be time to see our club investing into the playing squad once again, but we are still failing to match our rivals.

What is worse, is that I’m not even going to compare ourselves to the two top teams at present in Liverpool and Man City, but instead simply comparing us to Chelsea aches my heart.

The Blues brought in a young and inexperienced manager last summer, amidst a transfer ban, and yet they sit up in the Champions League places.

Their campaign will already have been a positive experience, and then you realise that they have already made moves to bring in the likes of Timo Werner, who would improve any team in the world, as well as bringing in Hakim Ziyech and WinSports reports claim they have lodged a club-record offer for Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz.

The transfer policy is highlighted by the fact that last summer, we paid £72 Million for Nicolas Pepe and £8 Million for David Luiz, while Chelsea have paid roughly the same total for Ziyech and Werner. Ouch…

I don’t feel like the realisation really hits home until you begin to look at our own signings. The worst of those come with us buying the Blues’ scraps off of them.

If it isn’t David Luiz that we are talking about, it is Petr Cech. Our club will literally pay to have the players are deemed surplus to requirements in West London, as if that is going to turn us into a top team…

The Blues are evident in trying to bring in top players who are going to bring them closer to challenging for the Premier League title again over the next two seasons, but who will Arsenal be signing this summer?

I wouldn’t put it past us to make offers for Michy Batshuayi, Willian or Kurt Zouma…

Are Arsenal’s bigwigs even trying to turn us back into a top side? Should the guys at the top be embarrassed when being compared to our London rivals? Do the Kroenke’s really believe this ideology is acceptable?

