Chelsea are making a mockery of Arsenal Football Club (opinion)

Arsenal haven’t won the Premier League title in 16 years, and watching Chelsea make their moves only highlights how differently our clubs are run.
There has been much change at our club since the turn of the century, with our move from Highbury to the Emirates, and a new ethos of stringent spending in order to pay for the new state-of-the-art structure, but we have since come out the other side.
The luxury stadium is now paid off in full, and it should be time to see our club investing into the playing squad once again, but we are still failing to match our rivals.
What is worse, is that I’m not even going to compare ourselves to the two top teams at present in Liverpool and Man City, but instead simply comparing us to Chelsea aches my heart.
The Blues brought in a young and inexperienced manager last summer, amidst a transfer ban, and yet they sit up in the Champions League places.
Their campaign will already have been a positive experience, and then you realise that they have already made moves to bring in the likes of Timo Werner, who would improve any team in the world, as well as bringing in Hakim Ziyech and WinSports reports claim they have lodged a club-record offer for Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz.
The transfer policy is highlighted by the fact that last summer, we paid £72 Million for Nicolas Pepe and £8 Million for David Luiz, while Chelsea have paid roughly the same total for Ziyech and Werner. Ouch…
I don’t feel like the realisation really hits home until you begin to look at our own signings. The worst of those come with us buying the Blues’ scraps off of them.
If it isn’t David Luiz that we are talking about, it is Petr Cech. Our club will literally pay to have the players are deemed surplus to requirements in West London, as if that is going to turn us into a top team…
The Blues are evident in trying to bring in top players who are going to bring them closer to challenging for the Premier League title again over the next two seasons, but who will Arsenal be signing this summer?
I wouldn’t put it past us to make offers for Michy Batshuayi, Willian or Kurt Zouma…
Are Arsenal’s bigwigs even trying to turn us back into a top side? Should the guys at the top be embarrassed when being compared to our London rivals? Do the Kroenke’s really believe this ideology is acceptable?
They don’t care. They’ll still be in charge when we’re in league one and unable to pay for our bowl. That’s how all businesses go under. The business fails but the owners lose nothing.
We are in a bad state.
Regressing every year.
Relegation will be an inevitable fact eventually.
So sad.
I hate watching our games now.
Hahaha.. arsenal wake up
Can we have a banner that says
“Arsenal lives matter”
Maybe something will be done then?
To be sincere, Arsenal used to frustrate me when I was younger, say 4-6 years ago.
Now I have things I’m working on, dreams and aspirations, I’d rather be frustrated by those.
I watch arsenal and I feel nothing, just looking at the ball moving.
I’m not saying people that are passionate about the club are jobless or have nothing better to do, I’m saying that I’ve detached my emotions from the tumoil.
I haven’t stopped caring, I just stopped caring more than the owners or those benefiting.
My mental health matters
Chelsea aren’t making a mockery of The Arsenal, we are.
You slate Cech, yet he did a good job for us overall and didn’t they make a mess of their goalkeeping situation following his departure?
I agree with the view regarding Luiz, no problem there.
Apart from those two, the only other player involved with the two clubs is Giroud and 50% (roughly) wanted him gone anyway.
I wanted him to stay, but how you think that these incidents are making a mockery of our club I don’t understand.
What they are after is just the fame nothing more, you spend to get good results not buying already used materials to compete. We are at the worst stage of our time which is not supposed to be so. Arsene Wenger left with good records of qualifying for champions league every season. Now we can’t even compare ourselves with Chelsea that came to meet us in the premier league from championship. We are disappointed in the management.
Just shows Kronke isn’t in it for titles as he famously said. He just wants season ticket sales, sponsors, and televised games to make him money.
He has perfected the art of “milking,” and he feeds his cash cow only what is necessary so it produces milk.
He’s like a con man using a pyramid scheme to scam his fan investors, and there doesn’t seem to be an end in sight.
Mari, Soares, and Luiz are just warm bodies to fill a slot, not improvements we desperately need. Losing CL money, and possibly Euro league money will either be a wake up call or a conditioning for the new normal.
Prepare for excuses from Kronke, Raul, and Edu about our “difficult situation,” and how they promise to do their best for next year.