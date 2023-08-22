Chelsea are still not favourites to sign Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun

There may not be much time left in the summer transfer window, but Arsenal fans are still no closer to knowing if Folarin Balogun will be leaving the club or staying at the Emirates for another year, although all signs are pointing to his departure at the moment.

The latest strong links for our young striker have been from our local rivals Chelsea, but they are having problems of their own with

Christopher Nkunku sidelined and Armando Broja returning from an ACL injury, never mind trying to get rid of Lukaku at the moment, and according to Ben Jacobs in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, the Blues are still outsiders to secure Balogun’s services.

Whilst talking about Chelsea’s expected transfer targets, Jacobs said: “Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun is another name who has been discussed, but it’s Monaco who are currently more advanced. Balogun would be open to a move to Chelsea, though. Inter would also love Balogun, but Arsenal would need to drop their £45-50m asking price by about £10m. There is no reason for them to do so in the current market and with plenty of late window interest.”

So right now, it would appear the Ligue 1 side are still the favourites, and with Balogun’s brilliant form with Reims last season, it makes sense on all sides for him to return to France rather than join one of Arsenal’s EPL rivals.

