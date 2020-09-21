Chelsea & Arsenal linked with enticing Kante swap-deal

Chelsea are claimed to be eyeing a move to sign Matteo Guendouzi this summer, with Arsenal asking for N’Golo Kante or Callum Hudson Odoi in return.

The French midfielder has been overlooked by current manager Mikel Arteta since he come under criticism for his role in the loss to Brighton back in June, and was eventually frozen out completely and forced to train alone until the end of the campaign.

The hierarchy have since been said to have offered Guendouzi to a number of clubs, as part of swap deals amongst other things, but recent rumours have since died down a little.

FourFourTwo now claims that Chelsea are eyeing their own move for the highly-rated youngster, but the Gunners will want one of their midfielders in return.

The report claims that the Gunners are keen for one of Callum Hudson-Odoi or N’Golo Kante in return for the 21 year-old, with the Blues keen on adding another defensive midfielder to their side.

West Ham’s Declan Rice was heavily linked with the move back to West London, where he played for their youth sides, but Chelsea appear put off by his price tag thus far.

Should the Blues accept a swap deal including Kante for Guendouzi, we should literally snap their hands off.

The France international has proved season after season that he is amongst the best in his role in the world, although he did have some injury issues last term.

Chelsea have the likes of Ross Barkley, Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, Mason Mount and Billy Gilmour as options in their central midfield roles at present, and I’m not entirely certain Guendouzi would get too many minutes should he make the move.

Would Hudson-Odoi be a fair exchange for Guendouzi? Would we have to pay a fair amount plus Guendouzi for Kante?

Patrick