Chelsea & Arsenal stars tipped to switch away from England

Chelsea’s Calum Hudson-Odoi and Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah are claimed to be considering a switch away from England, with Ghana set to profit from their switch.

The Blues youngster has picked up three caps for the Three Lions previously, while our current forward is the all-time goalscorer for our England Under-21s side, which has to raise eyebrows at the news that the pair are set to cut ties at present.

The duo could well be in contention to reach the World Cup in Qatar should they make the switch in the mean time however, with neither currently making waves in the current senior setup under Gareth Southgate.

While both players showed huge potential in their younger years, neither is probably at the stage they should be in their careers, but I feel like this season could well be a big year in their development.

Nketiah has finally earned his place in the first-team, taking his chance to fill in for the ill Alexandre Lacazette, and is now keeping him out of the side, although it would be unlikely that any amount of form would see him displace the likes of Tammy Abraham, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Harry Kane in the pecking order for Southgate’s side.

I don’t think anyone will begrudge either player for taking up the chance to switch allegiances, but it seems a shame that the all-time scorer for the Under-21s won’t even wait to try and earn his place in the senior side in the coming years.

Do you think England could ever regret losing the two youngsters?

Patrick

