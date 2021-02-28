Chelsea & Arsenal wonderkid target talks up PL move

Inter Milan wonderkid Martin Satriano has talked up a move to the Premier League in the future, but admits his focus at present is breaking into his current senior side.

The Uruguayan striker is yet to make his senior debut for Inter, despite filling their bench on three occasions this season, but is already attracting further interest in his development.

The 20 year-old made the move to Italy just over 12 months ago, and has been playing for the Nerazzurri’s Primavera side, where he hasn’t enjoyed the best time.

Satriano really came to life this month however with five goals, leading to teams to sit up and take note.

The youngster has been asked about the potential of a move to England in the future, and he admits that the interest is proof that he is headed in the right direction.

“It is always flattering (the interest from the Premier League),” Satriano admitted to the Mail, who state that both Chelsea and Arsenal are interested in his signature. “Yes, it is a sign that I am doing things well and that I have to continue down that path.

“I try to use it as an incentive to keep working and be better every day. The Premier League is the No.1 league in the world in terms of competition, that I think all the players want to play, I think all the teams are very good.

“It is a very competitive league where any team can beat anyone. But for now I am totally focused on Inter and to do the best with them.”

Will we see more and more clubs moving for future prospects instead of proving stalwarts following the recent pandemic’s affect on club finances?

Patrick