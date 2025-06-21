Chelsea boss has already told Mikel Arteta why he should steer clear of winger

Surely Arsenal can aim higher than pursuing Noni Madueke as their next winger signing, as recent reports have suggested.

Yes, Madueke was once portrayed as a player of real promise, a consistent threat down the flanks with his dribbling, pace, feints, and technical flair. His powerful ball-striking was also considered one of his standout attributes.

However, since arriving at Chelsea, he has struggled to demonstrate the consistency and quality that would justify a serious move from Arsenal.

According to The Telegraph, Arsenal are among the clubs monitoring his situation. But any such deal would appear to benefit Chelsea more than it would the Gunners, providing the Blues with extra funds to go and pursue a top-level left winger of their own.

Madueke responds to questions about his competition with Bukayo Saka.

Maresca’s comments raise concern

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has, on two separate occasions, hinted at why Arsenal would be wise to avoid making a move for the 23-year-old.

The Italian has highlighted Madueke’s issues with maintaining consistency in training, suggesting that the winger requires constant external motivation. That alone raises question marks about his drive and long-term ambition at the highest level.

Back in August, Maresca said:

“I like Noni Madueke… the only problem with him is he has to be consistent in every training session. I want to keep him at the club, for sure. The reality is, until the window is closed, anything can happen.”

Then in December, the Chelsea manager was even more direct:

“Noni can do much more. He can do much more. The moment he starts to score or assist and is happy, he starts to drop a little bit, and the reason why he was not playing is because I do not like the way he trained. He has to understand that he has to train well every day. He has to be ambitious.”

Arsenal must show top-tier ambition

If a head coach publicly questions a player’s professionalism not once, but twice, it is only natural to wonder whether those same concerns would follow him to the Emirates. Arsenal need reliability and high-level output, not another project.

Imagine being linked with the likes of Nico Williams, Rafael Leão, Rodrygo, Bradley Barcola or Benjamin Šeško, only to settle for Madueke.

Arsenal must show ambition in their search for a wide forward. They require a player ready to deliver immediately, and at present, Madueke does not fit that profile.

Your thoughts appreciated in the comments Gooners.

Daniel O

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…