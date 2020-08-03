Chelsea boss hoping for quick decision by Arsenal target Willian so club can ‘move on’

Frank Lampard has urged midfielder Willian to make a quick decision on his future, so that the club can ‘move on’ either way, with Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham all linked with his signature.

The Brazilian missed Saturday’s final through injury, but was inside the stadium with his squad, and will not have been happy to see his side come out second-best on the day.

Willian now has a decision to make on whether he would like to join up with Arsenal ahead of the new season, with his current club refusing to table a three-year contract for him despite the key role he’s earned throughout the campaign.

Lampard has now called for Willian to make a swift decision on his future, claiming that he will respect his choice whilst praising his character.

‘I’ve got a great relationship with Willian. I actually don’t know what that decision (contract situation) is,’ Lampard told reporters after the match (Via the DailyMail).

‘If that happens over the next few days, as he said, that will be good to me in either way.

‘Of course I’m very happy with Willian. He’s been brilliant with me this season with input and work ethic within the squad.

‘But it is his choice and I respect his choice.

‘He’s been a great servant for Chelsea if he decides to move on and if he does decide to move on, Chelsea obviously moves on as well. We have to look forward ourselves.’

Are Arsenal in line to land Chelsea’s experienced playmaker, or will his love for the Blues make the decision for him?

Patrick