Chelsea boss wary of facing Arsenal WFC in today’s big match live on TV

This is the 2020 Women’s Football Weekend, and one of the biggest highlights is the visit of Champions Chelsea to Arsenal, with both teams in excellent form so far this season.

Last year’s Womens weekend, also in November, attacted 75,000 fans to the WSL games, and I am sure that this game would have been a sell-out if fans were allowed in. But at least we can all watch the game live on BT Sport (KO 14.30), and it will certainly be interesting to see the viewing figures as an indication of how much more interest is growing in the Ladies game.

Last week Arsenal only narrowly lost their first WSL game this season thanks to a late goal away at Man United, but the magitude of playing Chelsea cannot be underestimated. The Blues beat Arsenal in all their last six meetings, including the FA cup Final 2 years ago, and also reached a record 26 games undefeated last week when they won 4-0 over Everton.

Last years meeting at Meadow Park ended up with an easy 4-1 away win for Chelsea, but considering Arsenal are the top scorers in the WSL this season, averaging an incredible 5 goals per game, they are not without hope of causing a shock.

The Chelsea manager Emma Hayes is well aware of the challenge of the big derby game. She told chelseafc.com: ‘First of all, Arsenal are a top team,’

‘They score more goals than any other team, their attacking play, their build-up play is exceptional. They’ve got players who have won major honours and they’ve proved that they’re always in and about the hunt for trophies every season.

‘I know for us it will be a huge test because derby games are not normal games. They’ll say the same in Manchester, there’s a lot at stake and a lot of unpredictability to the game. Both teams know each other inside and out and I have huge respect for Arsenal.’

So, both teams will be out to impress the viewers, and with home advantage, maybe Arsenal can finally get a win against their local rivals.

COYG!