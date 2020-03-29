Chelsea close to beating Arsenal to the signature of Brazilian star

Chelsea is close to beating Arsenal and Everton to the signature of Lille defender, Gabriel Magalhaes.

The Brazilian has been in fine form for the Champions League side this season and his performances have attracted the attention of Premier League’s sides.

Arsenal was reportedly keen on signing him in the last transfer window but the Gunners decided to make a move for a cheaper alternative – Pablo Mari.

Arsenal has, however, remained interested in making a move for him and he appears to be part of Mikel Arteta’s transfer plans.

However, a report from Express Sport is claiming that Chelsea is getting close to agreeing on a move for him with the French side.

The report claims that Chelsea is on the verge of making him their second signing for around £30 million.

Everton reportedly had a bid in the same region accepted for the Brazilian, however, his move to Goodison Park has stalled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Brazilian recently signed a new deal at the club which keeps him with them until the summer of 2023.

Gabriel has become very much a wanted man it seems and if these reports are true then Arsenal faces an uphill task in securing his signature.