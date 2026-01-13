Chelsea coach reveals how long he has been working on the Arsenal game

Liam Rosenior will have the opportunity to test himself against one of the Premier League’s top sides when Chelsea face Arsenal in the Carabao Cup this week. The Blues boast a talented squad capable of competing with any of the league’s strongest teams, but a new managerial appointment has added an extra challenge ahead of this high-profile clash.

Enzo Maresca guided Chelsea to the Carabao Cup semi-finals and previously earned a point against Arsenal in the league, despite finishing that match with ten men. Rosenior, who is still settling into his role, has had limited time to prepare but understands the expectations that come with managing at this level. Chelsea supporters anticipate a strong performance, and excuses hold little weight against a side of Arsenal’s calibre.

Tactical preparation

Since he arrived in West London, Rosenior has devoted considerable time to studying Arsenal, seeking to understand their strengths and potential vulnerabilities. He has focused on analysing their patterns of play and set pieces, recognising the importance of preparation when facing top opposition. His approach reflects a careful balance between immediate match readiness and long-term adaptation to the squad.

Rosenior on Arsenal

Speaking on the Chelsea website, Rosenior said: “We’ve been working tactically on Arsenal from the moment I came into the club. We know what an important game it is, we’ve watched all of their games, analysed every aspect of their game, including set plays, which they’re very good at. There’s a lot you can affect.”

The match represents an early test of Rosenior’s methods and understanding of the Chelsea squad. While he continues to build cohesion and familiarity with his players, the Carabao Cup encounter offers an opportunity to demonstrate his tactical acumen against one of England’s elite sides. Success in this fixture could serve as a foundation for his tenure, reinforcing confidence in his strategies and ability to prepare the team for high-level competition.