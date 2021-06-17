Chelsea competing with Arsenal for the signature of Swedish international

Chelsea has become the latest team to signal interest in Arsenal target, Alexander Isak.

The Real Sociedad striker was one of the top scorers in La Liga last season and he has taken his fine form to the Euros.

He was a thorn in the flesh of the Spain defence when they faced Sweden in their opening game of Euro 2020.

The competition could help him land a move away from Sociedad and The Athletic reported that Mikel Arteta has his eyes on him.

Todofichajes is now claiming that Chelsea could also move for him as they consider signing a new striker.

Timo Werner has flattered to deceive since he moved to London and the Blues are now looking to add a new striker to their squad.

The report says the European champions are targeting the likes of Erling Haaland, but the Norwegian would be too expensive and they believe Isak will be a good signing at a reasonable price.

Isak can leave for around 50m euros, a fee that shouldn’t be a problem for Arsenal or the Blues to pay.

Borussia Dortmund has a buy-back clause in his deal and they could take him back and sell him to either of the Premier League rivals for a fee.