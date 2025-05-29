Chelsea continues to show willingness to beat Arsenal to sign La Liga star

Rodrygo’s future at Real Madrid is currently in a state of uncertainty, as the Spanish giants prepare for a new era under incoming manager Xabi Alonso. While Alonso has yet to make any definitive decisions regarding the composition of his squad, there is no guarantee that every player will be content with the changes or secure in their position.

Rodrygo experienced a notable dip in his influence during the most recent campaign. Although he remains a technically gifted and versatile forward, his output did not match previous seasons. Moreover, the arrival of Kylian Mbappé has further complicated his standing within the squad. The French star has joined an attacking unit already headlined by Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham, who are now widely regarded as the central figures of the team.

Rodrygo Faces Uncertain Role in Madrid’s New Era

As a result, Rodrygo’s position within the team has become less prominent, with speculation mounting about a potential departure from the Santiago Bernabéu. The Brazilian is expected to wait and see what role Alonso envisions for him, but the likelihood of a transfer cannot be ruled out.

Premier League interest has already begun to surface. Arsenal are reportedly eager to make him part of their squad, recognising the value he could add to Mikel Arteta’s developing side. The Gunners view him as a player who could elevate their attacking options, particularly as they look to build on their recent progress and contend for major honours.

Arsenal Must Act Swiftly Amidst Chelsea Competition

However, Arsenal are not alone in their pursuit. As reported by AS, Chelsea is also keen to secure Rodrygo’s signature and has been monitoring the situation for several months. The Blues are expected to make a serious move for the forward in the coming transfer window, and their qualification for the Champions League may give them an edge in negotiations.

With both clubs possessing the financial means to complete such a transfer, the decision may ultimately rest with the player and the direction set by Alonso at Real Madrid. For Arsenal, acting swiftly could be crucial if they wish to avoid losing out to a domestic rival.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…